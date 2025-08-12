Karnataka govt committed to regulating online gaming: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the state government is committed to regulating the online gaming sector.

He said a decision will be made based on the recommendations of a committee headed by IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, which is expected to submit its report in September.

The Minister was replying to a question raised by senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar during the Question Hour.

"Online games are a concern for the society at large, especially the youth, as it destroys their future. Online games were more dangerous than drugs," Parameshwara said.

Noting that the “comprehensive” amendments brought by the government in 2021 were challenged by the All India Gaming Federation and they were successful in obtaining the stay, he said. "It (amendments) was subsequently struck down in 2022. We have challenged in the Supreme Court in 2023, it is 2025 now, yes there has been a delay." The Minister stated that he held a meeting with online gaming companies on April 8 and sought their cooperation to regulate the sector with society’s interests in mind. He added that the companies have agreed to this "I had formed a committee headed by Pronab Mohanty (IPS officer). He will submit a report by September, once the report comes , we will decide on regulating the online gaming sector based on the recommendations, along with getting the stay at the Supreme Court vacated," he added.

In 2021, the then BJP government amended the Karnataka Police Act to prohibit online games, which was struck down by the High Court in 2022. The government has challenged it before the Supreme Court.

Suresh Kumar raised concerns about youth getting addicted to online gaming and losing their assets and lives. He also expressed displeasure about famous and influential personalities endorsing such games.

The MLA also questioned the government over the delay in getting the stay vacated from the Supreme Court, and advised the Home Minister to appoint a strong advocate to make a strong submission.

Intervening IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, the online gaming business will go from USD 4.5 billion to USD 9 billion in three years. There are close to around 590 million gamers in India, and 140 million are paid gamers, Kharge noted that even fantasy sports were put under the "skill game" category by the court.

Advocating for a collaboration between the union and state government in bringing a law, he said, "There is a 28 per cent GST on online gaming by the GST council. So, our people have stopped going for games hosted on servers here, they are going for games being hosted on foreign servers like eastern Europe, South America or China servers. This makes it difficult for us to take action if there is fraud, as we don't know who and where they are." BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan said the government should not allow betting even in games of skill.