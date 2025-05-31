Karnataka govt considering law against hate speech, online betting: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, May 31 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that his government is "seriously considering" a law against hate speech.

He also said that discussions are on regarding enacting a law against online betting.

The CM said this at the end of a two-day review meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and CEOs of all Zilla Panchayats here.

"I have said if anyone makes hate speech, action should be taken against them. We will bring a law against it. The government is seriously considering it," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Merciless action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of how influential they are. Criminal cases should be filed against them." Reiterating that there is a direct relationship between law and order and development and that they should be ensured across the state, the CM said he has given strict instructions to the DCs and SPs to nip in the bud, the forces that disrupt the intentions and objectives of the Constitution.

This statement has come in the wake of recent communal murders that have taken place in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.

Regarding online betting, Siddaramaiah said Law Minister H K Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge are discussing the action that needs to be taken in this regard and if there is need for a legislation.

"Based on what they suggest after the discussion, necessary action will be taken," he said.

Youngsters are falling prey to the cricket betting, and activities such as gambling, matka should be strictly controlled in the districts, he further said, this menace should be curbed ruthlessly without giving in to any pressure.

Also, instructions have been given to take strict action against those violating the law that has been enacted, aimed at protecting borrowers from harassment by microfinance institutions (MFIs), he said.

Noting that about 700 child marriages took place in the state last year (2024-25), Siddaramaiah said he has instructed to ensure that child marriages don't happen at all at any cost.

"There are laws against child marriage. Preventing them is one part. It should also be ensured that they don't happen at any cost. Also child pregnancy cases should also be prevented," he said, adding that the officers at the grassroot level should be used to ensure that they are stopped in both urban and rural areas.

Officials have been asked to bring down the Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate in the state, he said.

The DCs, CEOs and SPs are the three most important posts in the districts and these officers should leave their ego and work as a bridge between the government and the people. "Only if there is coordination between these three, the development of the district is possible," he said. PTI KSU KH