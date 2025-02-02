Karnataka govt conspiring to shut down Kudremukh Plant: HD Kumaraswamy

Hassan (Karnataka) Feb 2 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, on Sunday alleged that the Karnataka Congress government is plotting to shut down the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited plant in Mangaluru, despite it employing thousands.

He alleged this was due to a political vendetta against him.

The Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel also stated that the first official file he signed as Union Minister was to protect KIOCL.

Speaking to the media in Channarayapatna, Hassan district, he said, "It has been seven months since I became a Union Minister. I have personally visited all the industries and plants under my ministries. My proposals were well received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has always supported Karnataka's development. However, not even a single official or leader from the Karnataka government has approached me to discuss the state’s needs." According to him, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government approved the Devadari mining project in Sandur in 2011.

"To ensure its execution, I recommended financial assistance from the Finance Ministry. However, Congress leaders twisted this and deliberately obstructed my efforts out of sheer political enmity," he said.

Kumaraswamy added that due to the state government’s obstruction of the Devadari mining project, hundreds of workers at the Kudremukh plant lost their jobs.

"To prevent the closure of this prestigious plant, a decision has been made to merge KIOCL with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). While the state government is busy strangling industries out of political rivalry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is working to revive them," he added.

Kumaraswamy also accused the state government of blocking his efforts to revive Hindustan Machine Tools Limited (HMT).

"They are using the Forest Department’s land dispute as an excuse," the minister added.

Kumaraswamy further said he is working to revive the Bhadravathi Iron & Steel Plant, built by the Mysore Maharajas and Sir M Visvesvaraya, which was shut down.

"However, I am unsure how much support I will receive from the Congress government in Karnataka," he added.

Additionally, Kumaraswamy stated that the central government is committed to supporting Karnataka’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry.

"Karnataka is already a hub for the software industry, and I am working to ensure that AI also receives the necessary push in the state. I will be discussing this with the relevant ministers at the Centre to facilitate the required investments and policies," he added.