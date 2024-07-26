Karnataka govt. decides to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday decided to rename Ramanagara district as "Bengaluru South".

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"We have decided to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South....It is based on the demand of the people there. The Revenue Department will start the process," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said: "Only the name of the district will change, remaining all will remain the same." The proposal to rename neighbouring Ramanagara district, consisting of Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli taluks, as ‘Bengaluru South’ gained steam recently, with a Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar-led delegation meeting the Chief Minister and submitting a memorandum to raise the pitch. PTI KSU RS RS