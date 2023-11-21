Karnataka govt decides to waive Rs 389 Cr arrears of beneficiaries of three power schemes

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) The Karnataka government has decided to waive arrears to the tune of Rs 389 crore of 'Kuteera Bhagya', 'Bhagya Jyoti' and 'Amruta Jyoti' scheme beneficiaries who were either getting power free of cost or at a highly subsidised rates, Energy Minister K J George said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

It has already merged these three schemes with its ambitious 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme offering free electricity up to 200 units to residential power connections.

"Earlier, beneficiaries of 'Kuteera Bhagya' and 'Bhagya Jyoti' were getting 40 units and 'Amruta Jyoti' beneficiaries 75 units. We have decided that those getting 40 units will now get 50 units plus 10 units and those getting 75 units will get an additional 10 per cent," George told reporters.

"There were huge arrears of Rs 389 crore of the beneficiaries of 'Kuteera Bhagya', 'Bhagya Jyoti' and 'Amruta Jyoti' schemes. I spoke to the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and he decided to waive it," the Minister explained.

George also told reporters that the government had called tenders for solar substations and seven bidders have been shortlisted who will provide 750 MW.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has fixed a rate of Rs 3.17 per unit, the Minister said, adding, many farmers at Pavagada in Tumakuru district have come forward to provide 8,000 acres of land to those generating solar power. PTI GMS RS SS