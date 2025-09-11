Karnataka govt declares 8.61-acre green area in Bengaluru as Biodiversity Heritage Site

Bengaluru, Sept 11 (PTI) The Karnataka government has declared 8.61 acres of green area belonging to the Bangalore South-West Railway here as a Biodiversity Heritage Site, under the provisions of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

In a government order dated September 10, the state has acknowledged that the site, adjacent to the cantonment railway station, supports tree-rich biological diversity and serves as a crucial lung space in the state capital's rapidly urbanising landscape.

According to the order, under Section 37 of Biological Diversity Act of 2002, a state government is empowered to declare specific areas as Biodiversity Heritage Sites.

“According to the guidelines issued by the Central Government, areas that encompass unique ecosystems, wildlife richness, indigenous species or specific intraspecific categories, high levels of endemism, rare and endangered species, key species, evolutionarily significant species, wild relatives, and native and traditionally cultivated varieties and their species can be declared as Biodiversity Heritage Sites,” it read.

Justifying its decision, the government said the Cantonment Railway Junction experiences heavy vehicular traffic from all directions, making it a zone of high air and noise pollution. And that the 371 trees here naturally absorb carbon dioxide and provide clean oxygen, playing a vital role in safeguarding community health and maintaining environmental balance.

The order also further observed that the area is part of the city's historic parade ground, associated with colonial-era development, heritage structures, and long-standing human settlements.

“The green belt stands as a testament to the continuity of the city's cultural history and identity. Furthermore, this site is the green area where the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, held dialogues with freedom fighters.” The decision was made at a special meeting of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board, chaired by Eshwar B Khandre, Chairman of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board and Minister of Forestry, Wildlife, and Environment on September 10, said the order.

“In this regard, the Karnataka Biodiversity Board issued a public notification to solicit suggestions/opinions/objections from the public regarding the declaration of this area as a Biodiversity Heritage Site. Thousands of responses indicated support for the protection of this area. Considering these opinions, the proposal from the Karnataka Biodiversity Board to declare the 8.61-acre green area with 371 trees adjacent to the Bangalore Railway Cantonment Station as a Biodiversity Heritage Site has been accepted,” read the order.

The land with 371 old trees of 50 species, which belongs to Bangalore South-West Railway, was recently leased to a private company for 60 years for a commercial project.

But, following objections by the activists to the tree felling by the private company, the government had invited public opinion on the proposal to declare the area as a biodiversity heritage site. PTI JR ROH