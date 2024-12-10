Karnataka govt declares three-day state mourning over demise of Ex-CM S M Krishna

Belagavi: The Karnataka government announced state mourning for three days as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who died here on Tuesday.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at his native in Mandya district on Wednesday.

The three-day state mourning is from December 10 to 12, official notification said.

During this period, there will be no official entertainment programmes and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all government buildings, it said.

Krishna died at his residence early this morning. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time.