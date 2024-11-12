Karnataka govt delivered on unprecedented scale, people will vote for Cong in bypolls: Ramesh

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday claimed that its government in Karnataka has delivered on its promises and brought unprecedented prosperity to its people, exuding confidence that they would vote for the party in the upcoming bypolls.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in May 2023, the party went to the people of Karnataka with five guarantees that would help the people of the state achieve prosperity, equity, and justice.

Eighteen months into its tenure, the Congress government has delivered on an unprecedented scale, he claimed.

Listing the guarantees, Ramesh said that under 'Gruha Lakshmi' an annual transfer of Rs 25,407 crore has been made to bank accounts of 1.22 crore women in Karnataka "Anna Bhagya - Annual transfer of '8,433 crores in bank accounts of 4.08 crores citizen, as the non-biological PM's Government refused to allow the Food Corporation of India to sell rice to the Karnataka Government," he said in his post on X.

Under Gruha Jyothi, an annual transfer of Rs 9,455 crores for 200 Units of free electricity to 1.64 crore households has been made, he said.

Under Shakti Free Bus Travel, Ramesh said, Karnataka's women have taken 320 crore plus free bus trips since May 2023, at a cost of Rs 7,310 crore.

"Under Yuvanidhi, five lakh youth (graduate and diploma holders) get Rs 3,000/Rs 1,500 per month for a period of two years post passing of graduation/diploma," he pointed out.

This is a government that has delivered on its promises and brought unprecedented prosperity to its people, Ramesh said.

"The people of Karnataka will vote for guarantee and vote for Congress in the upcoming bypolls," he said.

Byelections to the assembly constituencies of Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon constituencies are set to be held on November 13. The results will be out on November 23. PTI ASK DV DV