Karnataka govt drops plan to build stadium on KSIC land: Minister

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) Karnataka Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh told the legislative Assembly on Monday that the government will drop its plans to utilise five acres of land belonging to the KSIC for a stadium.

There were protests opposing the proposed construction of a sports stadium on five acres of land belonging to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) filature factory at T Narasipura in Mysuru district.

KSIC oversees the production of famed and authentic Mysore silk sarees and other silk products. "It falls under the chief minister's (Siddaramaiah) constituency. There was some misguidance by officers, who said there was land available there for a stadium. Now he (CM) has got to know about the facts. We are dropping it," Venkatesh said.

The minister was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka's claims that the government was "trying to close down" the KSIC.

"The Maharaja of Mysuru set up KSIC. The government wants to build a stadium there. It is a profit-making unit. Why do you want that place? Didn't you find any other piece of land? Give money and purchase land (for the stadium). Is there a lobby that wants to benefit by supplying silk?" Ashoka said.

Urban Development Minister B S Suresha also intervened and said the government should save the KSIC.

"KSIC products have demand worldwide. We get calls from our cousins from America. There is a two-month waiting period for a silk saree. KSIC has a long history and must be encouraged. Give employees a higher salary or increase the price if needed to protect KSIC," he said.

Appreciating Minister Venkateh's statement, Ashoka said he welcomes the government's decision to drop the plan to build a stadium on KSIC land.

Later in a post on 'X', Ashoka said Venkatesh's announcement was a clear victory for the workers and all those who stood up to protect KSIC--Mysore Silk, a proud symbol of Karnataka's heritage.

Pointing out that the historic KSIC Filature Factory at T Narasipura was established in 1912 by Maharaja of Mysuru Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he said, "For decades, KSIC Mysore Silk has stood as a profitable, popular, world-renowned symbol of quality and Karnataka's identity. The very idea of dismantling such an institution exposed the Congress government's shocking disregard for our heritage, workers and environment." Earlier, while noting that KSIC has made a profit of Rs 96 crore this year, Ashoka said he had visited the T Narsipura unit, and those employed there are working for Rs 3,000 a month and once their appointment is confirmed, they are paid Rs 15,000-16,000.

Responding to this, Minister Venkatesh clarified that Rs 3,000 is paid during the training period and Rs 15,000 is paid as a salary upon appointment.

However, not satisfied, Ashoka and other opposition members objected, saying the salary was too low for a profit-making organisation. "Consider higher payment with humanity," he said.

The Mysore Silk received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2005-06.

BJP MLA T S Srivathsa said there is high demand for sarees produced by KSIC, so much so that people in Mysuru and outside queue up in front of its showrooms.

"About 500 to 600 people queue up from 3 am. To stop this, it should be ensured that sarees are available to people at the outlets in enough numbers," he said as he urged the government to increase investments aimed at enhancing production to fulfil the demand.

Acknowledging the high demand for Mysore Silk sarees, Minister Venkatesh stated that the company produces about 350 to 400 sarees daily. He attributed the demand to the quality of the silk sarees KSIC produced.

"Even if there is a small damage, women won't buy sarees. So, utmost caution is maintained while weaving sarees; this has been the practice," he said, adding that efforts are underway to increase production.

"Quality silk cocoons should be purchased for our produce; we cannot purchase them randomly. Also, there is competition now for purchasing quality cocoons from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states. Reelers also purchase. So there is a demand," he further said.

Regarding concerns about people queuing up in front of KSIC outlets early in the morning, the minister said, "We hold seconds sales for sarees with some damage, offering a 25-30 per cent discount, and people queue up for those early in the morning." He said that the sarees produced daily are regularly sent to Bengaluru for sales and are also sold locally, including online. "But, we are thinking about halting online sales to meet local demands first. Once we increase production, we can supply others, too." Responding to another question from Srivathsa, the minister said the government plans to expand the factory.

According to information shared by Venkatesh in the Assembly, KSIC has produced 3,10,667 sarees for the last 3 years (2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25). Out of these, 3,09,659 sarees have been sold. In these 3 years, it has earned a profit of Rs. 46.75 crores, Rs. 73.40 crores and Rs. 101.15 crores respectively. PTI KSU ADB