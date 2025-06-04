Karnataka govt felicitates IPL champions RCB at Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday felicitated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, which won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

Karnataka Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated the Rajat Patidar-led team on the grand steps in front of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

In a short event, the team was felicitated with traditional Mysuru peta (opulent formal turban), shawl and garland.

Large number of people had gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha to witness the event.

The team will also be participating in an event organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium here.

The RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.