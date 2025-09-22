Karnataka govt fixes salaries for priests of Jain temples

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) The Karnataka government has issued an order fixing salaries for chief priests and assistant priests of Jain temples in the state.

The chief priests of 1,043 Jain temples in the state will receive a salary of Rs 6,000 each, while assistant priests will receive Rs 5,000 each, a statement from Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's office said on Monday..

The decision was announced in the state budget.

So far, 1,043 proposals have been received from various districts for the salaries, and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has approved all these proposals and instructed that the order be issued, it said.

At the same time, the Minister also issued an order to release Rs 1 crore for the development of the Mahabodhi Society in Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru. PTI KSU ROH