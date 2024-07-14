Karnataka govt forms inquiry commission into MUDA scam

Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday ordered the formation of an inquiry commission into the alleged alternative site scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

According to the order, High Court judge (retd) Justice P N Desai will head the single-member commission.

The commission will be required to complete the inquiry and submit its report to the state government within six months.

The departments concerned and the MUDA officials will have to cooperate with the investigation by providing the necessary documents and information to Justice Desai, the order said.

The government passed the order late Sunday night ahead of the Legislature session, which will start on July 15 and culminate on July 26.

The scam gathered steam after the BJP alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi was one of the beneficiaries of alternative sites (plots).

Siddaramaiah categorically rejected the allegation and claimed that MUDA "illegally" took over the four acres land belonging to his wife and formed a layout without her permission.

The CM said MUDA compensated them by providing them alternative plots.

The BJP has raised doubts about the claim saying how can MUDA touch such a "high profile" property.

The party has pegged the size of the scam somewhere around Rs 3,000 crore.

The BJP staged a demonstration over the matter in Mysuru on Friday.