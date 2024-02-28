Karnataka govt forms panel to oversee implementation of five guarantee schemes

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday approved the appointment of Congressmen as Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons to a panel to oversee the implementation of his government's five guarantee schemes.

Former Minister H M Revanna has been appointed as the Chairperson of the committee with a cabinet rank, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah has approved the names of Mehroz Khan, Pushpa Amarnath, S R Patil and Suraj Hegde as its Vice Chairpersons, it added.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister has also approved a list of 44 people to be appointed as Chairpersons of various state-run boards and corporations.

The list has been sent to respective departments, who will be issuing appointment orders, it added.

Siddaramaiah had last month appointed 34 ruling Congress legislators as heads of various boards and corporations. PTI KSU SS