Karnataka govt forms panel to probe land encroachment in Ramanagara

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the encroachment of government land in Ramanagara district.

It is alleged that a powerful politician has encroached the land in Bidadi, Ramanagara district.

A government order issued on January 28 stated that the panel headed by Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas was formed following a High Court directive to investigate the encroachment in survey numbers 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, and 79 of Kethaganahalli in Bidadi, Ramanagara district.

The other members of the committee are Survey Settlement and Land Records Joint Director Nisar Ahmed, Additional Regional Commissioner Islauddin Gadyal, Tehsildar Ganapathi Shastry, and Tehsildar Sheetal, who will serve as the member secretary.

The panel will review all land records and, if needed, will send the documents to a forensic laboratory.

Speaking to reporters, state Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the case is being investigated as per High Court directions.

"I have told the officials to follow the High Court's instructions. When the High Court issues a directive, the government must respect it," Gowda said.

The committee will submit its report within the time frame given by the High Court, he added.