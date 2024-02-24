Karnataka govt gives nod for upgrading Raichur science center

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Saturday said the cabinet has approved the proposal for upgrading the existing sub-regional science centre in Raichur district as Category-2 science centre.

The upgradation estimated to cost Rs 22.25 crore has received cabinet endorsement, he said.

In a statement released on Saturday, Boseraju highlighted the pivotal role of Science Centers and Planetariums in fostering scientific curiosity and understanding among students, educators, and the public across the state. Under his chairmanship at the Kalyan Karnataka Development Board, a Sub-Regional Science Center was established spanning 10 acres in Raichur, with necessary funding facilitated.

In pursuit of advancing this science centre, Boseraju personally engaged with the Union Minister of Culture in Delhi, advocating for its upgrade, it said.

“The positive response from the central government led to a comprehensive assessment by a central team, conducted in adherence to the guidelines outlined in the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science by the National Council of Science Museum.

Subsequently, based on the team's report, a proposal was presented to the cabinet for upgrading the centre to a Category-2 Science Centre. Following meticulous deliberation, the proposal garnered unanimous approval during the Cabinet meeting,” the statement added. PTI AMP ROH