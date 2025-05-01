Karnataka govt grants permanent employment to over 12,650 'pourakarmikas'

Bengaluru, May 1 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday granted permanent employment to over 12,650 pourakarmikas (civic workers) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the occasion of Labour Day.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah distributed appointment letters to 12,692 eligible civic workers selected through a special direct recruitment process.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that while civic workers have now been made permanent, around 9,000 vehicle drivers, helpers, and operators will also be regularised in the coming days.

Recalling his earlier tenure as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said he had freed civic workers from the clutches of middlemen by ensuring fair wages under the Minimum Wages Act.

"Their salaries were increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 17,000, and a system was introduced to ensure direct bank transfers, sparing them the exploitation of middlemen," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also present at the event.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, said the government has kept its promise of uplifting the lives of pourakarmikas by granting them permanent employment.

"There are four pillars of a stable society—the farmer, the labourer, the soldier, and the teacher. Our government sees pourakarmikas as ambassadors of cleanliness and children of God. You are the doctors of cleanliness in Bengaluru. Your contribution has helped the city earn global recognition." Noting that his party had fulfilled a key promise made in its election manifesto, he said, "We had pledged to make contract pourakarmikas permanent government employees, and today, we have delivered on that promise. This event is being conducted by the children of pourakarmikas. Our government hopes to see them succeed in life and rise to prominent positions." PTI AMP SSK ROH