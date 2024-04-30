Karnataka govt had prior knowledge of videos but delayed action against Prajwal Revanna: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday claimed the timing of the circulation of purported video clips of JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna makes it clear that the Congress government in Karnataka had prior knowledge about them and asked why it allowed him to go abroad.

Hitting out at the Congress over the "delay" by its government in taking action, Thakur said the BJP never supports such "utterly shameful" conduct.

JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, after some explicit video clips allegedly involving the young leader started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

"The timing of the circulation of these video clips makes it clear that the Congress government in Karnataka had prior knowledge about the videos. Why did the Congress government not act in time? It is clear that the Congress wanted to reap political benefit even from this issue," Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader sought to know the "compulsions" of the Congress government in Karnataka for delayed action against Prajwal Revanna.

"Why did the Congress government allow this person to go abroad? Why did the Congress government not take strict action against him," Thakur said, adding that maintenance of law and order was a state subject.

The BJP leader said the law should take its own course and there should be strict action in this case.

He said the BJP believes in women-led development and had ensured the enactment of the women's reservation law. PTI SKU RT RT