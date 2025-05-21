Karnataka govt hands over kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stressed the need for cooperation and coordination between states in mitigating human-elephant conflicts that are increasing, as Karnataka handed over six Kumki (trained) elephants to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Four elephants were handed over by the Karnataka government to Andhra Pradesh at an event here that was attended by that state's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

According to officials, the Kumki elephants will be used to control herds of rogue elephants in Andhra Pradesh, entering farmlands, ransacking fields and attacking people.

Elephants given to Andhra Pradesh are: Krishna (15) which was captured in Chikkamagaluru in 2022; Shivamogga Abhimanyu (14) captured in Honnali in 2023; Deva (39) captured in Kushalnagar in 2019; and Ranjan (26), an elephant born in the Dubare camp.

"We are handing over elephants to Andhra Pradesh from Karnataka. We have agreed on handing over six kumki elephants, but today we are handing over four and the remaining two will be handed over later. All these elephants are trained. For about one month, the mahouts who take care of elephants from Andhra were trained," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the handing over event, he said there are 3,695 elephants in the state, which is probably the highest in the country.

"In recent times, the human-elephant conflicts are increasing and cooperation of all states is important to prevent it. Only when there is coordination with other states, the conflicts can be brought down. If it can be prevented, it is even good. It has been increasing and should be brought down, as it is leading to loss of crops and lives. Stopping it is the responsibility of all states, including Karnataka," he added.

Stating that Karnataka has more elephants and has the potential to give them to other states, the CM said there is no need for anyone to worry.

"Increasing forest cover and protecting the forest is a responsible job. Human-elephant conflicts should be prevented. Let's all strive for it by joining hands with other states," he added.

Kumki elephants will help tackle the menace of wild elephants, destroying crops and occasionally attacking people in Andhra Pradesh, by driving wild herds back into forest limits.

Pawan Kalyan, later speaking to reporters, thanked Karnataka government for its help in mitigating human-elephant conflict in his state by providing Kumki elephants.

"Andhra Pradesh, for the last 20 years, has felt the need to mitigate elephant and human conflict and has thought about how to go about it. The Karnataka government has done an excellent job. Their mitigation measures are excellent and we are learning from the Karnataka government," he said.

Stating that the moment he approached Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre without any hesitation, he agreed to help us, which is a great gesture. Apart from Kumki elephants, we have also had deeper knowledge sharing, Kalyan said.

"We did not request elephants. It is their (Karnataka's) large heartedness. Even if they had given two elephants it was more. The Karnataka CM and the minister have blessed us with six elephants," he said, as he assured that the elephants will be taken care of well, and he would personally monitor them from time to time.

The elephants will be partly in Chittoor and north coastal Andhra. Kumki elephants will be used to guide the wild elephants and make sure that they don't come over to human habitation, which leads to human-elephant conflicts, he said.

Asked whether this is a new beginning in the relationship between two states, Kalyan said, "Exactly, this is what Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar also said. He spoke about speaking to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu regarding Tungabhadra water sharing. I will take the request that has been put across. I will take it forward and meditate on whatever is needed between both states."