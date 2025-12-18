Karnataka govt has declared 'war' on drug menace: Minister Parameshwara

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the state government has waged a 'war' against the drug menace and is taking stringent measures to tackle it effectively.

Replying to a question by MLC Keshav Prasad S in the Legislative Council, the minister said more than 300 foreign students involved in drug-related activities have been deported.

"The government has taken the drug issue very seriously. We have declared war against the drug menace. The chief minister (Siddaramaiah) has assured that honest efforts will be made to make Karnataka drug-free," Parameshwara said.

He said the state government has been acting firmly against drug trafficking, leading to large-scale seizures.

According to him, around 10,787 kg of ganja and synthetic drugs valued at Rs 133.58 crore were seized in 2023.

He said that in 2024, authorities seized 7,068 kg of ganja and synthetic drugs worth Rs 164.91 crore, while in 2025 so far, 5,980 kg valued at Rs 185.72 lakh have been seized.

"We are seizing drugs almost every day. We are not claiming that they can be eliminated in a couple of months, but our efforts are honest and sustained," he said.

Parameshwara noted that some students, particularly foreign students who had come to the state for studies, were found to be involved in drug abuse and trafficking.

"We have identified them, caught them and taken action. More than 300 foreign students have been deported," he said, adding that police have been instructed to visit schools and colleges every month to create awareness about the dangers of drugs.

He said jurisdictional police have been made accountable for drug-related activities in their respective areas and all unit officers have been directed to take strict action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against anyone found involved in the production, sale or supply of narcotics.

Under the NDPS Act, 6,768 cases were registered in 2023, 4,168 in 2024 and 5,930 so far this year, the minister said. PTI KSU SSK