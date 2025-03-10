Karnataka govt has no information on gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao: Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday told the Assembly that the state government has no information in connection with the gold smuggling racket involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, as there has been no communication from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and CBI that are probing the case.

However, he said that the state government will look into the allegations regarding the lapses on the part of the state police which allegedly extended her protocol privileges.

The Home Minister was responding to a question on the gold smuggling case raised by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar in the Assembly during the 'Zero Hour' and reports about the alleged involvement of two Karnataka ministers.

"This matter is being handled by the central government. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) doesn't come under the state government. The administration of international airports doesn't come under the state government either. But, we are not saying that no gold smuggling has taken place," Parameshwara said.

Replying to a question, he said that the state government has no information on the case and there is no communication so far from the DRI or the CBI which according to media reports is also investigating the case.

"Normally government's permission is sought procedurally regarding handing over the probe to CBI. Even that has not been done (in this case). So, we too know as much you know through the media," he said.

Noting that the actress' stepfather is a DGP rank officer and there are allegations that he facilitated her and that police helped her. This is a subject matter of investigation and the CBI is said to be investigating the case.

Regarding reports about the alleged involvement of two ministers, he said, even that has to be probed by the CBI.

"Let it come from the investigation. If the CBI finds out about the Ministers' involvement in the gold smuggling you know what will happen. We (state govt) can only say this much, nothing else," he said.

Reacting to the Home Minister's statement, Kumar said, the government should order a CBI probe into police extending the protocol to the daughter of a senior police officer and providing police jeeps.

He also questioned the state government's claims about not knowing anything in connection with gold smuggling. "It looks like the government is trying to protect someone."

To this Parameshwara said, "Whatever probe needs to be done at the state government's level, like things that have allegedly happened within the police department, will definitely be looked at."

Regarding the gold smuggling, the quantum of smuggling, who is involved -- all those things will only be known when the CBI probe report comes. "We can't say anything about it," he said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka too questioned police involvement in extending protocols to her like providing her security using police vehicles.

Paramseshwara responded by saying, that failures on the part of the police department will be looked into.

Ranya Rao is accused of smuggling gold, allegedly misusing protocol privileges.

The 34-year-old actress was arrested by the DRI on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai, and gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her.

The next day, the DRI said it seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 from her residence in Bengaluru.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police (DGP), Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

While raising the issue during zero hour, Kumar said there are reports about a big mafia behind the actress smuggling gold from abroad and there are speculations about hawala links to it.

"This has caused concerns about Bengaluru turning into a centre for such smuggling activities to other states in the country. There are also media reports about police extending her protocol on her arrival at the airport here. Reports about her frequent visits to Dubai in a month's time and gold found with her lead to suspicion about the involvement of mafia," he said.

Citing news reports about the alleged involvement of two ministers in this, Kumar said that when the Assembly is in session people should know who is behind the incident, who are the influential persons, and officials behind it, how such activities were going on and who are the ministers allegedly involved? "It creates doubts about the government's involvement in the gold smuggling," Kumar added.

"I urge the government to control and put an end to such mafia and smuggling activities," he said, and demanded clarification from the Home Minister.