Karnataka govt holds discussions on high-speed corridor between Bengaluru and Mangaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Construction of the proposed Bengaluru-Mangaluru Integrated Green Field High Speed Corridor will be very helpful for the development of Mangaluru as well as other cities along the route, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday.

Rao, who is in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada district, held discussions here with top executives of European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), a project advisory and facilitation organisation. Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar too was present.

The project proposes construction of a six to eight-lane high-speed corridor.

Rao, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolios, said the corridor route map has to be discussed with more information.

He promised at the meeting that he will hold talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Minister of Public Works Satish Jarkiholi in this regard.

Rao said the state government will encourage such projects which will help in the sustainable development of Mangaluru and asserted that private partnership is also needed for the implementation of ventures of this kind.