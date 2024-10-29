Karnataka govt inspects ongoing construction work of Bengaluru Suburban Railway project

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) A team of officials of the Karnataka government on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction works of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project at Kanakanagar here.

Advertisment

Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka along with Manjula N, Managing Director, K-RIDE and other senior officers of K-RIDE inspected the ongoing construction works along Kanakanagar of Corridor 2, Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).

During the inspection, the Chief Secretary said, "This construction exemplifies a strategic infrastructure advancement for high-traffic urban areas where space constraints make traditional options like RoB’s impractical. The entire section is a 'Poster example' of BSRP and what can be achieved through efficient planning, innovation and commitment to serve the society. We are committed to delivering a world-class transportation system that enhances the lives of Bengaluru's residents and commuters." According to K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited), the entire section along corridor 2 from Kanakanagar to Hebbal involves an innovative solution to eliminate level crossings in a densely populated area where constructing a Road Over Bridge (RoB) is not feasible due to the high urban density.

"Instead, the entire section of rail will be elevated, allowing the elimination of level crossings without impacting the surrounding community. This strategy is a first in the country and promises to further revolutionise the effectiveness of rail transport," it said in a statement.

Advertisment

On its execution plan, the officials said, first, construction will begin on the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) side. Once the BSRP section is ready, Indian Railways (IR) trains will be temporarily diverted to these new tracks.

"This will allow for the elevation and restructuring of the existing IR tracks without interruption. After completion, BSRP and IR will operate on their dedicated tracks independently," it stated. PTI AMP ROH