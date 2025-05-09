Karnataka govt invites applications for 10-month vocational training for underprivileged girls

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Karnataka State Child Welfare Organization invites applications for the 2025 Vocational Training Scheme, which provides vocational training to economically backward young girls and women from rural and urban areas.

According to a press release issued by the Karnataka government on Friday, young women between the ages of 17 and 35 who have passed or failed SSLC/PUC can apply.

The last date for applying is May 31, added the release.

Trained candidates will be eligible to work as pre-school teachers in balwadis, kindergartens, daycare centres, special children's schools, government companies and non-government organisations, according to the press release.

The 10-month long training will start from June 10 at the Balasevika Training Centre in Jayamahal Layout, Bengaluru. The training is completely free, and free accommodation and food facilities are available for those in need. There will be a special scholarship for the candidates.