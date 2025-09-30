Karnataka govt issues draft delimitation report for 368 Bengaluru wards

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday released a draft ward delimitation report for the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA), proposing 368 wards under the five newly constituted municipal corporations.

According to the Urban Development Department, the delimitation was carried out under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, based on the 2011 Census, following the submission of a report by the Ward Delimitation Commission on September 30.

The department said the proposed distribution of wards is: Bengaluru Central (63), Bengaluru South (72), Bengaluru East (50), Bengaluru West (111) and Bengaluru North (72).

The commission, chaired by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, was constituted after the government created the five corporations.

The government has invited the public to submit objections or suggestions in writing, with reasons, to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, by 5 pm on October 15 at Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru.

Objections and suggestions received within the stipulated time will be examined before finalising the ward-wise delimitation, the department added. PTI AMP SSK