Karnataka govt issues guidelines for homestay, resort owners to ensure tourist safety

Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) Following the murder of a tourist from Odisha and the rape of an Israeli tourist and a homestay owner in the Koppal district on March 6, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for homestays, resorts and hotels.

The directive mandates stricter security measures to ensure guest safety.

Noting that the Sanapur incident was "very sad and regrettable", the government stated that the latest guidelines must be strictly followed to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Homestays in tourist destinations across the state must implement appropriate security measures for all tourists, including foreign visitors, the order said.

"Before taking tourists to remote or deserted areas, prior information must be provided and permission should be obtained from the relevant police station," it added.

If tourists are taken to remote locations, outskirts, or forested areas without prior approval from the police or forest department, homestay owners will be held accountable for any incidents caused by miscreants or wild animals and will face legal consequences, the order stated.

The state government directed district authorities to ensure that homestays, hotels, and resorts comply with the guidelines. Additionally, they must provide a list of site visit programmes to district authorities to assess potential risks and ensure safety.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder case. The homestay owner had taken the tourists to the banks of the Tungabhadra canal for stargazing when the bike-borne trio attacked them. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH