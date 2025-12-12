Karnataka govt issues order to constitute team to expedite Mekedatu project

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) The Karnataka state government on Friday said that it issued an order to form a team under the leadership of KERS Director K G Mahesh to expedite the Mekedatu project in view of "the favourable Supreme Court order".

According to the Government Order dated December 11, which was shared with the media on Friday, the committee will comprise the Deputy Chief Engineer and other staff of Karnataka Engineering Research Station (KERS) and will operate from its project office to be set up in Ramanagara, the district headquarters town of Bengaluru South.

The order stated that a meeting on Mekedatu held on November 18 under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has decided to set up the office of Superintending Engineer to expedite Mekedatu work.

In view of the requirement of the finance department approval for staffing and office set up, it has been decided to give the responsibility to KERS Director, it stated.

"The team under KERS Director will comprise an executive engineer, three technical assistants, six assistant engineers, one accountant, a superintendent and other staff," it added.

The order further stated that Caveri Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) will take steps to set up the Mekedatu project office. This office will function under the leadership of CNNL Director, and administrative expenses will be borne by the CNNL.

The Director of CNNL has been instructed to hand over all the relevant documents of the Mekedatu project to the KERS Director, the order added.

On November 13, the Supreme Court rejected Tamil Nadu's plea against the Mekedatu project, calling the objection "premature".

A bench comprising then Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria had said the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of the State as well as the opinion of the expert bodies, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project, proposed by the Karnataka government, involves constructing a dam across the Cauvery River primarily to supply drinking water to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region and generate hydroelectric power.

The project, located near the deep gorge of Mekedatu (goat's leap in Kannada)--where the Arkavathi River joins the Cauvery on the border of Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar districts--aims to utilise 4.75 TMC feet of water to meet the growing needs of Bengaluru and surrounding areas, while generating about 400 MW of power annually.

According to officials in the Water Resources Department, the reservoir will act as a buffer, ensuring Tamil Nadu receives its share of Cauvery water without depleting the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam.

The cost of the project is estimated to be between Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore, officials said.