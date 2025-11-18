Karnataka govt issues safety advisory on 'brain-eating amoeba' for Sabarimala pilgrims

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) In the wake of cases of Amoebic meningoencephalitis caused by "brain-eating amoeba" Naegleria fowleri found in Kerala, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a safety advisory to Sabarimala pilgrims from the state, urging them to be vigilant and adhere to necessary precautions or safety measures to prevent infection.

The safety advisory has been issued by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba mainly found in warm freshwater sources like stagnant water, ponds or swimming pools and lakes.

Noting that the infection does not spread from person to person or by drinking contaminated water, the advisory said, Naegleria fowleri is a highly virulent microorganism that, when inhaled through water, can reach the brain and cause a rare, serious or fatal disease called Amoebic meningoencephalitis.

"Take precautions by using nose clips or holding your nose tightly while bathing in stagnant water during the Yatra to prevent water from entering," it said.

"If you experience symptoms such as fever, severe headache, nausea or vomiting, stiff neck, confusion or changes in mental status and behavorial disorders within seven days of contact with water, do not ignore it and contact the nearest government hospital or doctor for emergency care," he added. PTI KSU ROH