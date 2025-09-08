Karnataka govt launches Experiential Learning Programme for BFSI sector

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday said it launched the Experiential Learning Programme by the BFSI Consortium’s Bengaluru Chapter, in collaboration with the Department of Electronics, IT & Biotechnology and the Department of Higher Education, to bridge the education-to-employability gap by introducing industry-vetted curriculum in undergraduate institutions across the state.

Under the programme, students will receive domain, technical and behavioural training, along with experiential projects and internships with leading banks, insurers and fintech companies, a press release said.

Speaking at the launch, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said Karnataka has always been at the forefront of building talent pipelines for emerging industries.

“The BFSI Consortium’s Bengaluru Chapter is an important step to align our education system with industry needs. By equipping students with real-world skills and opening pathways to internships and careers, this programme will help thousands of young people build confidence, employability and a secure future in BFSI,” he was quoted as saying.

Kharge noted that the BFSI sector currently faces a skilled workforce deficit of 1.5 million professionals, a number expected to rise to 3 million by 2030.

To address this, the programme will align colleges with industry, conduct pre-assessments, provide micro-credentials and placement support, and create a ready-to-deploy talent pool.

“With Bengaluru already accounting for about 33 per cent of India’s BFSI Global Capability Centre (GCC) footprint, this chapter will further strengthen opportunities for young professionals in the sector,” he added. PTI AMP SSK