Karnataka govt launches LEAP programmes to strengthen tech, innovation hubs

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday unveiled a range of initiatives—LoIs, MoUs and skilling partnerships—aimed at making the state a global technology and talent hub.

He highlighted two new programmes under the state government’s flagship Local Economy Accelerator Program (LEAP)—Elevate Next (Deeptech) and Elevate Beyond Bengaluru.

"LEAP is a five-year, Rs 1,000-crore initiative designed to strengthen emerging clusters outside Bengaluru by providing access to infrastructure, funding and sector-specific support, while reinforcing Karnataka’s leadership in advanced and disruptive technologies," Priyank said at a press conference on the sidelines of the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.

By adopting a full start-up lifecycle approach, LEAP aims to support innovation from ideation to commercialisation and empower start-ups across the technology and innovation ecosystem, the state IT minister added.

Priyank said Letters of Intent worth Rs 2,600 crore were signed with leading innovators and enterprises, committing significant investments to Karnataka and boosting the state’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

"These LoIs, expected to generate 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, were signed across the semiconductor, EV battery and biotech sectors," he said.

According to a statement, Elevate Next (Deeptech), starting January 1, 2026, will offer targeted grants to support cutting-edge research and development.

Elevate Beyond Bengaluru, launching on February 1, 2026, aims to accelerate entrepreneurial growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

"Together, these flagship programmes will decentralise opportunities, foster vibrant innovation hubs across the state, and ensure that Karnataka’s start-up story remains inclusive, future-ready and globally competitive," the statement said.

Under the programme, 40 start-ups under Elevate Next will receive grants ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, while 50 start-ups under Elevate Beyond Bengaluru will be provided grants of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), in partnership with the Karnataka government, also signed an MoU with Marvell Semiconductor to train 90 women in semiconductor VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) design and embedded systems.

"The programme is fully sponsored by Marvell, delivered across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and integrated into graduation-level courses," the statement added.

The government further announced NIPUNA Karnataka, a mission to skill 4,000 youth in partnership with major corporate employers.

In the first phase, training programmes have been approved through four skilling aggregators working with Capgemini, Wells Fargo, Standard Chartered, and Sumeru, with training partners including ICT Academy, ARWS, FUEL and AISECT.

"NIPUNA will offer targeted training in high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science. More than 2,800 job opportunities are expected to be created through this mission," it added.