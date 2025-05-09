Karnataka govt launches ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ to tackle water tanker mafia

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the government has launched the ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ scheme to counter the "water tanker mafia" and provide drinking water to the public at a reasonable price.

Speaking at an event to flag off the scheme at Vidhana Soudha, he said the "tanker mafia" operates around 3,000 borewells and charges an exorbitant Rs 3,000 per tanker.

“We have launched this scheme to provide BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) water at an affordable rate to counter the tanker mafia. A 4,000-litre tanker is priced at Rs 660 and a 6,000-litre tanker at Rs 740,” he said in a statement issued by his office.

According to him, 'Sanchari Cauvery' is the first-of-its-kind initiative to deliver Cauvery water directly to citizens’ doorsteps in Bengaluru.

“Yesterday, we laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,900 crore project near Nelamangala to treat Vrishabhavathi water and supply it to tanks in rural Bengaluru,” he added.

He said the government is also taking measures to recharge groundwater in Bengaluru.

“We have decided to charge only Rs 1,000 as a deposit for new Cauvery water connections for smaller homes. For apartment owners, we will collect 20 per cent upfront and allow a year to pay the remaining amount.” Shivakumar also mentioned that the government is considering implementing Cauvery Stage VI, with several banks expressing interest in funding the project.

He recalled that during J H Patel’s tenure, there were discussions about privatising the water supply, but the idea was dropped. “Many companies approached me too, but I refused to privatise the water supply,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that security has been tightened at reservoirs in Karnataka, given the ongoing conflict.

"We have instructed officials not to allow tourists near the dams. I appeal to the public to cooperate with us on these security restrictions," he said.