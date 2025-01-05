Karnataka govt likely finding excuses to halt guarantee schemes: Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 5 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of finding ways to discontinue its flagship guarantee schemes, while "burdening" the common people with increased costs such as the recent 15 per cent hike in public transport bus fares.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) is someone who has presented the most number of budgets in the state, as he has also held a finance portfolio, with his consent the five guarantee schemes were implemented and they (Congress) claim that they have walked the talk, but to walk the talk they are playing with the lives of the common man." Expressing concern over the fare hike, he said it impacted farmers, labourers, and the working class.

“By increasing bus fares by 15 per cent, what has this government achieved? These hikes affect the lives of the common people, not the wealthy or ministers’ families,” he said, adding that the hike reflects the government’s insensitivity towards the struggles of the underprivileged.

The revised bus fares, which took effect at midnight on Saturday, have drawn criticism from opposition parties and various sections of society.

The JDS leader charged the government with indulging in "daylight robbery," claiming that in the guise of implementing guarantee schemes, it was extracting several times more money from the same beneficiaries.

“The Congress government claims it is fulfilling its promises, but at what cost? They are taking money from the people through fare hikes, increased stamp duties, and higher cess on petrol and diesel, and then giving it back in the form of schemes like Gruha Lakshmi. This is no achievement,” he remarked.

He further alleged that corruption under the current administration has reached unprecedented levels. "Contractors supporting the Congress have said commissions now exceed 60 percent, which is worse than the previous government. Corruption is rampant at Vidhana Soudha and across departments, with fixed percentages for ministers." Acknowledging that some people have benefited from the state government’s guarantee schemes, Kumaraswamy said the fare hike and other financial burdens might be part of a strategy to eventually phase out these schemes.

“Looking at the government’s actions, it appears they are preparing excuses to do away with these schemes in the future. This could be a prelude to that conspiracy,” he said.

The former CM also highlighted the suicide cases of contractors and officials, attributing them to the rampant corruption in the administration.

He urged CM Siddaramaiah to hold his administration accountable.

“Those around the CM are looting the state’s resources. You (Siddaramaiah) will have to answer to your conscience and pay the price for this mismanagement,” he said. PTI KSU ROH