Karnataka govt mulling over one-time clemency to Wildlife Act violators

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) The Karnataka government is mulling providing clemency for the one last time to those who are in possession of wildlife products such as pelts, tooth, claws and various other artefacts, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Thursday.

The Minister’s remarks come amid the forest department's raid at residences of a few prominent personalities and others, against whom complaints have been received that they are allegedly in possession of tiger claw or other wildlife articles.

A participant of reality show "Bigg Boss Kannada" was arrested on Sunday for sporting the tiger claw pendant.

Addressing reporters, Khandre said people are not aware of the stringent provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972. He added that ever since the issue of became a talking point this week, his department is getting lots of complaints.

“I met the Chief Minister and briefed him about the case. We will take everyone’s opinion and discuss with the forest officials. Government’s opinion is that this should be discussed so as to provide one time clemency for the last time with regard to illegal possession of wildlife products,” the Minister said.

Khandre explained that the objective behind offering one-time relief is that the Wildlife Protection Act is a stringent law and government has to take people into confidence if it has to be implemented in toto. "The objective behind strict compliance of the law is not to create a chaotic situation and terrorise people", he added.

“We will discuss with the legal experts and seek a report on this (one time clemency). Already a high level probe team has been set up. Our government and our department are committed to provide information to the people in order to give a permanent remedy to this matter." He also appealed to the people to shun superstitious beliefs, which make them sport wildlife products such as elephant tusk, tiger claws, tooth, tiger or deer pelts without knowing that this is a punishable offence.

Khandre said the usage of such wildlife products encourage people to go for hunting and poaching endangered animals.

According to the Minister, the government had provided an opportunity to people to deposit all such wildlife products when it introduced the Wildlife Protection Act in 1972. People were also given a chance to deposit such things in 2003, he added.

Regarding the existing seized wildlife material, he said they will be destroyed since there is no scope in the law to grant ownership.

To a question whether the clemency has been thought out to bail out high profile people without trying them, Khandre said there is no question of granting relief to any individual for, everyone is equal in the eyes of law. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH