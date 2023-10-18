Karnataka govt mulling to impose ban on bursting of crackers in Bengaluru during Deepavali: Home Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the government is mulling to impose a ban on the bursting of crackers in Bengaluru city during Deepavali.

His comments come in the wake of the Attibele fire mishap near here earlier this month, which claimed 16 lives.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Every year during Deepavali such fire incidents happen. Yesterday too, in Tamil Nadu, about 12 people died. We will be bringing new laws in the days to ensure that such incidents don't occur and to regulate things. Discussions are on in this regard. This incident has taught us a lesson...we will also bring in amendments to existing laws, if necessary," he said.

Parameshwara said the government has to think about whether to allow or not to burst crackers in the city during the upcoming Deepavali festival.

"Many innocent people die, some lose vision, such things happen. In Delhi, bursting of crackers during the Deepavali festival is banned. We will examine whether it can be banned in Bengaluru city. What should be done for it -- from the Centre, legal protection that is required -- how to do it, we will discuss with the chief minister and decide," he added.

The fire at a facility belonging to private traders, which had firecrackers stocked up on October 7, had killed 14 people on the spot. Two others succumbed to injuries later.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.