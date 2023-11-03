Karnataka govt mulls conducting funerals of organ donors with full state honours

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) The Karnataka government is exploring the possibility of conducting funerals of individuals who donate their organs after death with full state honours, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday.

He also said the government would soon formulate a policy to publicise the importance of organ donation with the aim of encouraging more people to participate in such noble acts.

The minister posted on social media platform X, encouraging people to become organ donors, saying that a single organ donor can save up to eight lives.

“We believe this noble act of gifting lives deserves a greater appreciation, and our government is contemplating a programme that recognises and honours individuals who donate their organs after death,” he said.

The government, the minister said, is exploring ideas including awarding certificates and conducting funerals of organ donors with full state honours.

"We shall soon formulate a policy to publicise the importance of organ donation, which will encourage more people to participate,” Rao said.

He urged people to join the cause and help others live a more fruitful life. PTI AMP RS ANE