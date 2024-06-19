Karnataka govt mulls policy to boost groundwater recharge

Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N S Boseraju on Wednesday said the state government is contemplating formulating a new policy aimed at enhancing groundwater recharge throughout the state.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the three-day National Conference on Sustainable Groundwater Management for Water Security, organized by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy.

Speaking at the event, Boseraju pointed to the decline in groundwater levels and attributed this trend to the escalating urbanisation and deforestation.

Emphasising the historical reliance on groundwater for industrial, agricultural, and domestic purposes, he said the depletion of this vital resource poses significant risks for future generations.

"The exploitation of groundwater is intensifying while efforts to recharge it are diminishing. The natural recharge processes are hampered by urban expansion. Immediate action is required to mitigate these effects, or our successors will suffer the consequences," Minister Boseraju was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Noting that the current drought has highlighted the need for water conservation and to prevent further groundwater exploitation, the Minister underscored the importance of implementing rainwater harvesting systems and promoting groundwater recharge.

He called for a collective effort to adopt sustainable practices and said the Directorate of Groundwater is actively considering a policy that would provide incentives for such initiatives.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also shown interest in this regard.

Boseraju also stressed the importance of raising awareness about advancements in groundwater management through national conferences and urged cooperation with relevant departments for effective implementation. PTI AMP AMP ROH