Karnataka govt mulls ‘special category’ reservation in education for orphaned children

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government is considering creating a “special category” for orphaned children to provide them with reservation in education, state Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Nayana Motamma during Question Hour in the assembly, Hebbalkar said the move would be on the lines of the reservation provided to persons with disabilities.

“To provide reservation in education for orphaned children, they will be considered under a special category. They cannot be brought under SC/ST as that has to be decided by the central government. So, the state will do whatever is possible within its powers. Since their number is not very large, a separate category will be created,” she said.

The minister said her department would make every effort to extend all possible assistance to such children to help shape their future.

Intervening, Speaker U T Khader asked the Women and Child Development Minister and the Social Welfare Minister (H C Mahadevappa) to hold discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to arrive at a solution, and decide on recommendations to be sent to the Centre.

Hebbalkar said there are 712 government, aided and unaided orphanages or child care institutions in the state, housing 17,049 children—9,175 boys and 7,874 girls. Aadhaar cards are being provided to all of them, she noted.

The minister added that her department had earlier requested the Social Welfare Department to include orphaned children under SC, ST or Backward Classes, but the proposal was turned down.

Citing the report of former Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde, Hebbalkar said he had recommended that these children be included under Category-1 of OBCs. “I will forward this report to the Social Welfare Minister,” she told the House.

Currently, she said, such children are admitted under the general category in higher education institutions, though financial assistance, hostel facilities and scholarships are being provided.

Minister for Textiles Shivanand S Patil also urged the Social Welfare Minister to consider special privileges for orphaned children, pointing out that they cannot identify their caste or creed.

However, Mahadevappa clarified that they cannot be considered under SC/ST as per existing rules.

Congress MLA Narendra Swamy added that only the Centre has the power to classify them as SC/ST. "It should be discussed at the Centre, only then a conclusion can be reached. There is no objection to including them in a separate list and extending special benefits or facilities," he said.