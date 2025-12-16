Karnataka govt neglecting farmers amid political instability: BJP MP in RS

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) BJP MP Iranna Kadadi on Tuesday accused the Karnataka government of neglecting farmers and failing to set up procurement centres, leading to economic distress and suicides in the agrarian community.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Karnataka MP said while the Centre has fixed a minimum support price for 23 crops, it is the responsibility of state governments to establish procurement centres when prices fall below MSP.

"During the kharif season in Karnataka, maize, and different pulses were sown in 48.7 lakh hectare. However, due to extreme drought and floods, 10 lakh hectares of crops were damaged. This has led to severe economic hardship for farmers," Kadadi said.

He said the state has failed to help farmers by setting up the required procurement centres.

"In just two years, 2,809 farmers have committed suicide. This is a very sad situation," the MP said.

Kadadi alleged that instead of helping farmers, the government has been discussing change of chief minister every day.

In the absence of the state government's initiative, farmers have sold their crops at lesser rates and incurred economic losses, he said.

The BJP MP urged the central government to help farmers through procurement by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed).

He noted that the Centre implements the price support scheme and price deficiency scheme for the benefit of farmers.

"Considering it as a very special situation for the farmers of Karnataka, I urge the central government to help the farmers," Kadadi said. PTI LUX TRB