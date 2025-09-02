Karnataka govt notifies formation of five city corporations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday notified the formation of five city municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, passed during the budget session of the state legislature.

The move paves the way for the creation of Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Bengaluru Central City Corporation.

These new bodies will replace the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), also known as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Municipal Corporation.

The notification also defines the boundaries of the five corporations.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday that senior officers with extensive administrative experience would be appointed as commissioners for the newly constituted corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

He added, "We discussed the appointment of officials for the corporations, and it was decided to appoint those already serving locally." The GBA will be headed by the chief minister as ex officio chairperson, while the Bengaluru development minister will serve as ex officio vice-chairperson. PTI GMS SSK