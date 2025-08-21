Karnataka govt offers 50 pc concession on traffic e-challans till Sept 12

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday announced a one-time 50 per cent concession on penalties for pending cases recorded through the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system.

Mobile e-challans are digital traffic violation notices sent via SMS or email.

According to a government order dated August 21, the concession will apply from August 23 to September 12.

The order noted that the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru, had requested a similar concession to settle cases registered in the Transport Department prior to 2018-19.

However, after consideration, the government decided to extend the concession only to cases under the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system, the order stated.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police said the fines can be paid through its website (https://btp.gov.in/), mobile application, or at the nearest traffic police station.