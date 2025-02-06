Karnataka govt orders officials to look into demolition of six houses

Puttur (Karnataka) Feb 6 (PTI) The Karnataka government has directed Dakshina Kannada district officials on Thursday to take swift action regarding the demolition of houses allotted to temple workers in Puttur, following a complaint from the affected.

Six houses, allocated to workers of the Mahalingeshwara Temple, were reportedly demolished by an unidentified group of 12 individuals in the early hours of 4 February. The assailants, who were hooded and armed with lathis, allegedly used heavy machinery to carry out the demolition at around 2 am.

In his reply to the complaint, the secretary to the Chief Minister, has directed the officials to take action.

According to the complaint, which has also been forwarded to the Commissioner of Religious Endowments for further action, no prior notice was given. Also, government officials were not present during the incident.

The complaint also stated that the demolition squad did not even allow the families to take out their belongings.