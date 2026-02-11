Karnataka govt orders probe into alleged NMDC iron ore smuggling

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the alleged illegal transportation of iron ore linked to the centrally-owned NMDC and directed officials to submit a report within seven days.

Khandre instructed the department’s Additional Chief Secretary and the Head of the Forest Force to constitute a three-member inquiry committee headed by an Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to investigate the matter and furnish its findings within a week.

“I have ordered an investigation into the alleged illegal transportation of iron ore from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and directed that a report be submitted,” the minister said in a statement.

Clarifying the scope of the inquiry, Khandre said the team has been asked to ascertain whether iron ore was illegally transported from forest areas and whether any rules were violated in the process.

He also cited media reports quoting the district Superintendent of Police as stating that around 2,500 tonnes of iron ore had been seized based on information provided by the accused lorry driver.

The minister emphasised that the probe would examine all aspects of the case and determine if there had been any breach of forest and environmental regulations. PTI GMS ROH