Karnataka govt partners with SaveLIFE Foundation to enhance road safety

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government and SaveLIFE Foundation on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing road safety initiatives across the state.

As part of the MoU, SaveLIFE Foundation, with support from the Transport Department and the Road Safety Authority, and other key departments, will implement its ‘Zero Fatality District’ (ZFD) programme in Karnataka districts with high road crash toll. The ZFD model is a replicable and scalable intervention to reduce road crashes, the NGO said.

"This model involves a thorough analysis of FIR data to identify critical road networks and comprehend the reasons, locations, timings, and circumstances of crashes in these areas," the NGO said, in a statement.

According to SaveLIFE Foundation, it will also identify road sections in Karnataka with high fatality rates and provide recommendations to transform them into 'Zero Fatality Corridors' (ZFC). The ZFC model integrates a range of solutions that are tailored to local contexts for reducing road crashes and consequent injuries Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "This partnership is a major step toward making Karnataka's roads safer for everyone. By l,everaging the expertise and innovative approaches of the association, we are dedicated to reducing road fatalities and building a safer future for our citizens. Our commitment remains unwavering as we work tirelessly to save lives and create a safer transport ecosystem across the state." This MoU also formalises the existing partnership with the Karnataka government that has already led to a 46 per cent reduction in fatalities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (NH-275) in 2024 compared to 2023, the NGO stated.