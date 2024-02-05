Karnataka govt partners with Truecaller to enhance cyber safety awareness

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday signed a Letter of Intent with caller ID and spam blocking app Truecaller to enhance cyber safety awareness and promote secure digital communication in the state.

Advertisment

A statement issued by the minister’s office said that Truecaller will carry out a series of initiatives to improve online safety awareness, with practical tips that will stop citizens from falling prey to scams. It will also enable them to safeguard their personal information and use digital communication tools responsibly.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “This partnership underscores Government of Karnataka’s commitment to prioritising the safety of our citizens in the digital ecosystem. Cybercrimes and fraud in digital communication are growing at a rapid pace with advancing technology, which exposes vulnerable citizens to high risk.

“The government is taking proactive steps to raise awareness and promote safety in digital communications. Bengaluru is synonymous with innovation and is recognised as a thriving tech hub. We take pride in adopting a collaborative approach to enhancing citizens' online safety here,” he added.

Speaking about the initiative, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and MD Truecaller India, said " At Truecaller, we are consistently working towards improving fraud prevention and are confident that this collaboration will assist citizens of Karnataka in staying one step ahead of fraudsters.” PTI AMP SDP SDP ANE