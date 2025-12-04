Karnataka govt permits poultry feed producers to buy maize from farmers

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) The Karnataka government has permitted poultry feed manufacturers to buy maize directly from farmers at MSP-linked prices for the 2025-26 Kharif season, aiming to ease procurement bottlenecks and support growers.

The order follows a proposal from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services after consultations with poultry and livestock feed manufacturers. The government said the permission was being granted in view of the aspects detailed in the proposal.

According to the Commissioner's note to the government, the chief minister, at a meeting on December 1, asked manufacturers to directly purchase an estimated five lakh tonnes of maize from farmers, keeping farmers' welfare in mind.

Manufacturers conveyed that they were willing to source maize directly if quality suitable for poultry feed was ensured and advance payment requirements were kept low.

At a follow-up meeting on December 2, members of the Karnataka Poultry Farmers & Breeders Association (KPFBA) informed officials that current Minimum Support Price (MSP) - quality maize contains about 14 per cent moisture.

They stated that they would procure if maize with moisture not exceeding 12 per cent is supplied, and agreed to begin with an initial purchase of 5,000 tonnes along with a 20 per cent advance payment.

Based on these submissions, the state government authorised poultry feed manufacturers, through the Animal Husbandry Department, to buy maize directly from farmers at MSP-quality prices, the note said. PTI GMS ADB