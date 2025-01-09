Karnataka govt plans for 19,000 MW power demand, ensures no load-shedding this summer

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday said the state is anticipating a power consumption of 19,000 megawatts.

He underlined that the state is fully prepared for the upcoming summer when power production dips and demand surges.

According to a statement issued by the Minister’s office, all necessary measures have been implemented to ensure reliable service for consumers.

George had convened a review meeting at the Doddaballapura Deputy Commissioner's office with district representatives, BESCOM, and KPTCL officials.

George directed energy department officials to implement necessary measures and formulate a plan to prevent disruptions in electricity supply during the upcoming summer months, ensuring that consumers do not experience load-shedding, the statement said.

“The state experienced a peak power demand of approximately 17,000 MW last summer, with the energy department successfully ensuring a reliable supply for consumers. However, this summer, the department projects an increase in peak-hour power demand to 19,000 MW,” the statement read.

It added that the state is sourcing electricity from neighbouring states to ensure a smooth power supply, prioritising power exchanges.

The Minister directed officials to initiate immediate discussions with these states to finalise agreements for this purpose.

“Considering the high costs of short-term electricity procurement, Energy Minister George emphasised the importance of securing long-term contracts at lower rates to ensure cost-effective energy procurement,” the Minister’s office said. PTI GMS SSK GMS ROH