Karnataka govt plans large-scale measures against human-wildlife conflicts: CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state government would take large-scale measures, including barricading forest fringes, to tackle rising incidents of man-animal conflict involving elephants, tigers, and leopards.

Speaking to reporters about recent elephant attacks in Karnataka, the chief minister said the increasing wildlife populations were causing more animals to stray into human habitations.

“The number of elephants, tigers, and leopards has increased in Karnataka. They are coming out, leading to human–animal conflict. So this time, we are planning to put up barricades on a large scale,” the CM said.

When asked whether a task force would be constituted to deal with the situation, he said multiple measures were being considered.

“A task force alone won’t stop it. Barricades alone won’t stop it. We will form a task force, but wherever forests border human habitation, we will put up barricades extensively,” Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister acknowledged concerns over elephants and tigers frequently entering villages and towns.

“Elephants and tigers are already coming into human settlements,” he said, adding that the government would step up preventive measures along vulnerable forest boundaries.

On questions about opposition from environmentalists to certain development works in forest regions, Siddaramaiah said the government would hold consultations.

“We will discuss with environmentalists and address whatever concerns they have,” he said.

The chief minister maintained that the state was examining both immediate containment measures and long-term solutions to reduce human-wildlife conflict across affected districts. PTI GMS SSK