Karnataka govt plans to organise job fair in Jan

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government plans to organise a job fair in Bengaluru, in the last week of January, and a team of ministers will be formed to organise it effectively.

Stressing on the need to have an employment policy to boost job opportunities for the youth of the state, he asked officials to make preparations to formulate the policy.

The CM today held a preliminary meeting with senior ministers and officials regarding organising a state level job fair.

He directed constitution of a team of ministers comprising Industry Minister M B Patil, IT& BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Labor Minister Santosh Lad, and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The team of ministers should hold meetings and discussions with the employers and ensure their greater participation in the job fair, he added.

Noting that the job fair will be organised as mentioned in the Congress' election manifesto, Siddaramaiah also directed the team of ministers to discuss with the industries and make recommendations for formulating a far-reaching programme to bridge the gap between the skills of the job seekers and the needs of the industries.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwar among other ministers were present at the meeting. PTI KSU KSU ROH