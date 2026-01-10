Karnataka govt proposes Greater Mysuru City Corporation, invites public objections

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) The Karnataka government has issued a notification proposing to expand the jurisdiction of the Mysuru City Municipal Corporation by including the surrounding areas and declaring the expanded region as the 'Greater Mysuru City Corporation'.

The proposal has been issued under Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, to strengthen urban administration and planned development in and around Mysuru, according to the notification issued by the urban development department on Thursday.

The notification states that the state government has decided to declare a larger urban area having regard to: the population of such area is not less than three lakhs; the density of population in such area is not less than 3,000 inhabitants to 1 sq km area; the revenue generated for local administration is not less than Rs 6 crore per annum; and the percentage of employment in non-agricultural activities is not less than 50 per cent of the total employment.

According to the notification, the proposed larger urban area will be constituted as the Greater Mysuru City Corporation from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

The government has invited objections and suggestions from the public.

“All the persons who would like to file any objection/suggestion are hereby required to submit the same within 30 days from the publication of this notification in the official gazette,” it said, adding that the proposal will be taken up for final consideration after the stipulated period. PTI GMS ARI