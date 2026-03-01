Karnataka govt ready to assist stranded students amid Iran–Israel conflict: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the state government was closely monitoring the situation arising out of the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Iran and was prepared to extend all necessary assistance to stranded people, especially students from Karnataka.

He said reports had been received that several students from different districts had travelled to the region and were unable to return due to the escalating hostilities.

“From Chikkaballapura district, around 150 people — all of them schoolchildren and college students — have gone there. We have received news that they are stranded there. We will try to reach them. Whatever help is required, the state government is ready to provide. We will get in touch with the concerned authorities,” he said.

Asked how he viewed the recurring conflicts between countries, the Home Minister said, “These are matters related to international relationships between countries. Some of these countries have been raising issues against each other’s policies. Now it has come to a stage where Iran is involved, the United States is involved, and Israel is involved. We will see whether this gets resolved or escalates.” Expressing concern over civilian casualties, he said it is "unfortunate" that children, particularly the younger generation — about 85 people — have lost their lives.

On reports of schools being hit in the conflict, Parameshwara said this was not what people would expect from countries. "Hopefully, it gets resolved as early as possible." Responding to a question that global conflicts appear to be expanding from Russia–Ukraine to now the US, Iran and Israel, he said, “It is not a good message. We have not seen this kind of situation after the Second World War. Now it is picking up — one country after another. It should not be escalated in the interest of humanity.” PTI GMS ROH