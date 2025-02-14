Karnataka govt recognises 38 MSMEs at Invest Karnataka-2025 summit

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) The Karnataka government honoured 38 outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Friday at 'Invest Karnataka 2025' (Global Investors' Meet) recognising their contributions to industrial growth and innovation.

The awards were presented in the presence of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Also in attendance were Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries M B Patil, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Ramalinga Reddy.

The awards were conferred in multiple categories, including the Sector Excellence Award, Empowerment Achievement Award, Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur Award, and Best Performer in the District.

These awards reflect Karnataka’s commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity in the MSME sector.

In the lead-up to Invest Karnataka 2025, the government implemented several MSME-focused initiatives. These included technology upskilling programmes, financial enablement, and business matchmaking opportunities. The aim was to ensure that industrial development extends beyond Bengaluru, stated a release issued by the Karnataka government.